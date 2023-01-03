Two CTD officers embrace martyrdom as miscreants open fire at hotel in Khanewal

Two officers of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) embraced martyrdom as unknown miscreants opened fire at a local hotel in Peerowal, about 14 kilometers away from Khanewal city

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Two officers of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) embraced martyrdom as unknown miscreants opened fire at a local hotel in Peerowal, about 14 kilometers away from Khanewal city.

According to Additional IG office sources, two unknown motorcyclists opened fire at both officers when they were present at the hotel to eat food. The officers are identified as Deputy Director Naveed Sadique and Inspector Nasir Abbas.

Additional IG Shehzad Sultan rushed to the site soon after the incident.

He instructed police to cordon off the whole area. Similarly, police also started a search operation to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervez Elahi sought a report from Inspector General Punjab Police about the sad incident. He expressed sympathy for the families of both officers. The elements responsible for the firing would be brought to justice, said Elahi.

"We salute the sacrifices of both officers for the dear homeland", CM Punjab added.

thh-atf