Two CTD Officers Killed In Khanewal Firing Incident In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Two CTD officers killed in Khanewal firing incident in Islamabad

Two officers of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) were killed on Tuesday in a firing incident in Khanewal

Two officers of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) were killed on Tuesday in a firing incident in Khanewal.

According to private media reports, two CTD officers, who have been identified as Additional Director Naveed Siyal and Inspector Nasir Abbas, were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire on a restaurant in Khanewal.

According to police, the victims were eating at a restaurant near Khanewal when unknown suspects opened fire on them. After the incident, a heavy contingent of police and Additional IG South Punjab Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan reached the spot.

Police have started collecting evidence from the crime scene, and further investigation is underway. Additional IG said the culprits would be brought to justice soon.

