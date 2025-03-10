Two CTD Policemen Killed In Terrorist Attack In Kohat
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Two Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) policemen were killed in a terrorist attack near Tanda Dam in Kohat district on Monday morning.
Unidentified assailants opened fire on ASI Ghulam Mustafa and Havaldar Zahid Rehman while they were on their way to the office on a motorcycle.
Both officers died on the spot. ASI Ghulam Mustafa served as the reader of the SP Counter-Terrorism Department. Police, security forces, and rescue teams rushed to the scene, shifting the bodies to district headquarters hospital KDA.
DPO Kohat, Dr.Zahid said that law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers.
Recent Stories
GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..
Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen
Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering strong investor returns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025
Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide
Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..
Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two CTD policemen killed in terrorist attack in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
Two persons die, another injured in road mishap16 minutes ago
-
Film director Masood Pervaiz remembered on death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Pakistani youth elects president of Oxford University Union12 hours ago
-
Winners of "Climate in my Community" competition invited at PM’s Office12 hours ago
-
CM Bugti expresses sorrow on killing of brother of Senator Mushtaq12 hours ago
-
India’s provocative assertions can’t change Kashmir’s disputed status13 hours ago
-
PML-N restores CPEC, ML-1 project to boost economy: Hanif Abbasi13 hours ago
-
PBF urges govt to announce wheat support price13 hours ago
-
Credit goes to PM for steering country out of challenges: Rana Mubashir13 hours ago
-
NETP training of Sub Regional office TDAP held14 hours ago
-
Kohat Police crack down on criminals, arrest 8 suspects and recover illegal arms14 hours ago