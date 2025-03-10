Open Menu

Two CTD Policemen Killed In Terrorist Attack In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Two CTD policemen killed in terrorist attack in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Two Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) policemen were killed in a terrorist attack near Tanda Dam in Kohat district on Monday morning.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on ASI Ghulam Mustafa and Havaldar Zahid Rehman while they were on their way to the office on a motorcycle.

Both officers died on the spot. ASI Ghulam Mustafa served as the reader of the SP Counter-Terrorism Department. Police, security forces, and rescue teams rushed to the scene, shifting the bodies to district headquarters hospital KDA.

DPO Kohat, Dr.Zahid said that law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers.

