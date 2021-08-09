UrduPoint.com

Two Custom Officials Killed In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:18 PM

Two custom officials killed in DI Khan

Unknown assailants on Monday killed two custom officials in uniform and left one injured at Daraban Mor, Tehsil Kulachi in district DI Khan, Daraban police confirmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Unknown assailants on Monday killed two custom officials in uniform and left one injured at Daraban Mor, Tehsil Kulachi in district DI Khan, Daraban police confirmed.

Police said the custom officials were performing routine duty at Daraban Mor when unknown assailants opened indiscriminate fire at them, killing two officials on the spot and leaving one in critically injured condition.

The police and investigation teams rushed to the crime scene soon after the incident and shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ hospital and started search operation in the area.

Killed officials were identified as Farooq Jan s/o Sakhi Jan resident of Hayatabad Phase-2, Peshawar and Muhammad Bashir s/o Basir ud Din resident of Takh Nasrati district Karak.

