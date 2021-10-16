Two dacoit gang busted

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Saturday night arrested two dacoit gang members after police encounter while three accused managed to escape from the scene.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police party while chasing dacoits at Jaba Road in area of Airport Police Station managed to net two injured dacoit gang members Asad alias Shahid and Ibrahim during exchange of fire.

Dacoit gang members opened fire on police party but, constable, Shabbir Hussain remained unhurt due to bullet proof jacket.

Accused Asad alias Shahid was a record holder as he was challaned in dacoity, kidnapping, robbery and illegal weapon cases.

Senior Police officers rushed to the spot while a search operation to net the fugitive accused was also launched.

Superintendent Police, Potohar told that the fugitive dacoit gang members would also be arrested and brought to justice.

Those who attack the lives and property of the citizens cannot escape the law, the CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis said.