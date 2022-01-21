Two dacoit gangs arrested

The police smashed two dacoit gangs and arrested their eight members besides recovering items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The police smashed two dacoit gangs and arrested their eight members besides recovering items from their possession.

SSP Investigation Cap (retd) Muhammad Ajmal on Friday said the police arrested members of Ahmed Husnain and Nadeem gangs.

The accused were identified as Ahmed Husnain, Noman Ghaffar, Bilal Arshad,Ali Wajid, Nadeem, Rashid, Shehryar and Usman.

The police recovered two pistols, a motorcycle, cell phones and Rs 1.3 million.

The accused were wanted to the police in more than 21 cases of robberies and dacoity.