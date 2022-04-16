Two dacoit gangs busted

Police busted two dacoit gangs and arrested its nine members on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Police busted two dacoit gangs and arrested its nine members on Saturday.

According to Police Spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, officials arrested Hashir, Asad, Muhammed Akram, Bhola, Asif, Zohaib, Ali Haider, Ali Nawab and Sufian who were involved in 33 incidents of robbery and theft.

Police recovered seven motorcycles, six mobile phones, water motors, Rs 2,11,000, weapons and other valuables from the accused.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

Meanwhile, DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal announced certificates of appreciation and cash prizesfor the raiding team.