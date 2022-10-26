Two dacoit gangs busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Police arrested 10 members including a woman of two inter-district gangs involved in dacoity, robbery and cattle theft.

Sambrial police said on Wednesday that the raiding teams arrested two gangs--Shani and Saqi including its ring leaders.

They were identified as-- Zeeshan alias Shani, Muhammed Ijaz, Imran, Ehsan Ullah, Shoaib Amjad, Muhammed Shehbaz, Muhammed Saqib alias Saqi, Muhammdad Zahid, Muhammad Sabir and Saba.

The team recovered two cars, cash Rs.1 million, 2 motorcycles, 4 cows, 2 buffaloes, a goat, 3 pistols and several bullets from their possessions.

The accused were wanted by the police in 11 cases of dacoity and robbery,said police.

Police registered cases and launched investigation.