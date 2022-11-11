Two dacoit gangs busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The police arrested two dacoit gangs by arresting five members on Friday.

According to police, Khanoana police post, in a raid, arrested three bandits who were identified as Faisal, Shabir and Yasin.

Police recovered three pistols, cash, cell phones and three motorcycles from their possession.

Meanwhile, Razaabad police arrested Imran and Shahbaz besides recovering a motorcycle andtwo pistols from their custody.