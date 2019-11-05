Two dacoit gangs busted, 16 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :: The police claimed to have busted two dacoit gangs wanted to police in 67 cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, etc. and recovered 16 motorcycles from their possession.

Talking to media persons, SP Jaranwala Town Tariq Sukhera said that SHO City Jaranwala police station Munazir Husain Luck conducted raids and arrested 7 active members of two dacoit gangs - Hero Gang and Taj Gang.

He said that Hero Gang was wanted to the police in 33 cases while Taj Gang was involved in 24 cases of City Jaranwala, Sadar, Khurarianwala, Dijkot, Peoples Colony and Madina Town police stations.

He said that police also recovered 16 looted motorcycles, Rs 700,000 in cash, 2 repeaters, one Kalashnikov, one pistol from the possession of the accused.

The accused include Ameer Ali, Ehsan, Arsalan, Bashir Ahmad resident of Chak No.216-RB, Qasim Ali resident of Chak No.107-GB, Muhammad Taj and Zafar Iqbal residents of Chak No.625-GB, he added.