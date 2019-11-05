UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dacoit Gangs Busted, 16 Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Two dacoit gangs busted, 16 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :: The police claimed to have busted two dacoit gangs wanted to police in 67 cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, etc. and recovered 16 motorcycles from their possession.

Talking to media persons, SP Jaranwala Town Tariq Sukhera said that SHO City Jaranwala police station Munazir Husain Luck conducted raids and arrested 7 active members of two dacoit gangs - Hero Gang and Taj Gang.

He said that Hero Gang was wanted to the police in 33 cases while Taj Gang was involved in 24 cases of City Jaranwala, Sadar, Khurarianwala, Dijkot, Peoples Colony and Madina Town police stations.

He said that police also recovered 16 looted motorcycles, Rs 700,000 in cash, 2 repeaters, one Kalashnikov, one pistol from the possession of the accused.

The accused include Ameer Ali, Ehsan, Arsalan, Bashir Ahmad resident of Chak No.216-RB, Qasim Ali resident of Chak No.107-GB, Muhammad Taj and Zafar Iqbal residents of Chak No.625-GB, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Jaranwala Media From

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

56 minutes ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

1 hour ago

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

3 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed meets LinkedIn top executives ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.