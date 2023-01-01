UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoit Gangs Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Two dacoit gangs busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested ten accused members of two dangerous gangs involved in dacoity and robbery including ring leaders.

According to police spokesperson, on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Kamran, during the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, SHO Satrah police station Sub-Inspector Abdul Rehman along with police teams under the supervision of DSP Daska Circle traced out the accused by using some scientific methods of investigation and with the help of modern technology.

Police have arrested the accused gang members- Abu Bakar, Asad Sarfraz, Zeeshan, Imran, Rehman Ali, Umer Farooq, Muhammed Razzaq, Rehman, Abid Hussain and Muhammed Asif.

During interrogation 3 motorcycles, cash Rs.7,90,000 and 5 pistols were recovered from the accused possessions.

Police said that the accused have confessed their involvement in 22 different cases of dacoity and robbery.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Technology Police Station Robbery Circle Sialkot Daska Criminals From

Recent Stories

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

1 hour ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Transitional Sovereignty Counc ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leade ..

UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders

4 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 58 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 588 for January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.