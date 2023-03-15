UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoit Gangs Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police claimed to have smashed two dacoit gangs and recovered looted booty from their possession during the last 24 hours.

A police report said here on Wednesday, Samanabad police raided and arrested three dacoits Ramzan, Kazim and one another.

Police recovered 3 pistols, 2 motorcycles, cell phones and cash from their possession.

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police nabbed three outlaws identified as Ahsan Shehzad, Imran and Waqas Yousaf and recovered 3 pistols, cash and cell phones from them.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed a number of crimes.

Further investigation was underway.

