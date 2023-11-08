Two dacoit gangs busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Police busted two dacoit gangs by arresting six accused with various items

here on Wednesday.

Police said that Sargodha road police conducted a raid in Gulistan Colony graveyard

and arrested Shamoil and Asadullah.

Police recovered three pstols, a motorcycle

and cash from their possession.

Meanwhile, Thikriwala police arrested Mohsin, Umar and Ilyas from Chak No 74-JB

and recovered three pistols, a motorcycle and cell phones.