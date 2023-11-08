Two Dacoit Gangs Busted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Police busted two dacoit gangs by arresting six accused with various items
here on Wednesday.
Police said that Sargodha road police conducted a raid in Gulistan Colony graveyard
and arrested Shamoil and Asadullah.
Police recovered three pstols, a motorcycle
and cash from their possession.
Meanwhile, Thikriwala police arrested Mohsin, Umar and Ilyas from Chak No 74-JB
and recovered three pistols, a motorcycle and cell phones.