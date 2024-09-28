Open Menu

Two Dacoit Gangs Busted

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Two dacoit gangs busted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Police busted two dacoit gangs and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched in the Qureshi police limits on Saturday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Qureshi police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Rauf launched a crackdown against criminals and busted Rustamani and Mahajar gangs.

The police have also arrested four members of the gangs including the ringleaders.

The police have recovered looted valuables worth over Rs3 million from their possession including Rs1.8 million in cash, four motorcycles and jewellery.

An investigation is ongoing and more recoveries are expected from them, police sources added.

