Two Dacoit Gangs Busted
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Police busted two dacoit gangs and arrested five members of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables from them during a special crackdown launched across the district on Friday
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Police busted two dacoit gangs and arrested five members of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables from them during a special crackdown launched across the district on Friday.
In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, the police launched a special crackdown on criminals and busted Kashi Khokhar and Babar alias Babri gangs involved in snatching of motorcycles, house robberies and other criminals activities. The police also arrested five members of the gangs including the ring leaders Kashif alias Kashi, son of Ahmed, Shahid, son of Zahoor Hussain, Kashif, son of Allah Ditta, Babar alias Babri, son of Riaz and Allah Rakha, son of Riaz.
The police also solved 16 cases with the help of arrested criminals and recovered looted valuables including motorcycles, jewellery, mobile phones and other valuables form them.
Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.
APP/qbs
Recent Stories
PA, PITB sign agreement for implementation of HRMIS
Encroachment removed in Faisalabad towns
Police seize drugs, gutkha, arrest suspect with vehicle
MDA seals 57 unauthorised buildings
Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for female beggars
38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing last year’s numbers
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan
Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence in one day
DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness
Entry of buses, vans banned on BRT route in Peshawar
Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PA, PITB sign agreement for implementation of HRMIS3 minutes ago
-
Encroachment removed in Faisalabad towns3 minutes ago
-
Police seize drugs, gutkha, arrest suspect with vehicle3 minutes ago
-
MDA seals 57 unauthorised buildings3 minutes ago
-
Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for female beggars13 minutes ago
-
38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing last year’s numbers13 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan13 minutes ago
-
Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence in one day13 minutes ago
-
DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness13 minutes ago
-
Entry of buses, vans banned on BRT route in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
Court sentences two to death in triple murder case26 minutes ago
-
SCP disposes off 4372 cases in 5 days26 minutes ago