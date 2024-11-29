Open Menu

Two Dacoit Gangs Busted

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Police busted two dacoit gangs and arrested five members of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables from them during a special crackdown launched across the district on Friday

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, the police launched a special crackdown on criminals and busted Kashi Khokhar and Babar alias Babri gangs involved in snatching of motorcycles, house robberies and other criminals activities. The police also arrested five members of the gangs including the ring leaders Kashif alias Kashi, son of Ahmed, Shahid, son of Zahoor Hussain, Kashif, son of Allah Ditta, Babar alias Babri, son of Riaz and Allah Rakha, son of Riaz.

The police also solved 16 cases with the help of arrested criminals and recovered looted valuables including motorcycles, jewellery, mobile phones and other valuables form them.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.

