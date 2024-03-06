Open Menu

Two Dacoit Gangs Busted; Five Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Two dacoit gangs busted; five arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The district police here on Wednesday busted two dacoit gangs and arrested five accused besides recovering a snatched motorcycle, Rs 40,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police held five dacoits, members of two gangs namely Fayyaz, Aaraz, Sajjad, Huzafa and Ahsan.

The police also recovered a snatched motorcycle, cash Rs 40,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nisar Nawaz directed police to accelerate operation to net the outlaws.

