Two Dacoit Gangs Busted; Four Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district police here on Monday busted two dacoit gangs and recovered two motorcycles, a mobile phone, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Wah Cantt police held four dacoits, members of two gangs namely Izatullah, Ghulam Saeed, Ali Abbas and Azlan.
Police also recovered two motorcycles, a mobile phone, weapons and other items from their possession.
The accused have been shifted to jail for an identification parade.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nisar Nawaz directed police to accelerate the operation to net the lawbreakers.
