Two dacoit gangs busted; seven arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted two dacoit gangs and arrested their seven members besides recovering cash and four pistols 30 bore from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police in a raid arrested Nasir, Anwar, Yasir and Usman, four dacoit gang members of 'Mani' gang and recovered cash, four 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Sadiqabad Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Meanwhile, Airport police rounded up three members of another dacoit gang namely Shahid, Bilal and Ali. They are members of 'Boxer' gang, he added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas lauded endeavours of police team for netting the accused and directed them to continue operation against lawbreakers.