Two Dacoit Gangs Busted; Seven Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police here on Tuesday busted two dacoit gangs and recovered cash, weapons, vehicle, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police held two dacoit gang members including ring leader namely Nabeel Masood and Mumraiz Khan.

Police also recovered Rs 35,000 cash, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

In another operation, City police rounded up five dacoits namely Muhammad Arif, Kareem Jan, Muhammad Naeem, Zain Nasir and Muhammad Arif, members of a dacoit gang and recovered Rs 180,000 cash, 10 mobile phones, a vehicle and other items from their possession.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Waris Khan and City Police Stations on the directives of Superintendents of Police Rawal conducted raids and managed to net the criminals.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

