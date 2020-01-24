Two dacoit gangs busted; six arrested in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Naseerabad and New Town Police have busted two dacoit gangs and nabbed their six members involved in robberies in various areas.

According to a police spokesman, a police teams under the supervision of SHOs Naseerabad and New Town Police Stations were constituted to ensure arrest of criminals involved in various dacoities and cash-snatching incidents in different areas.

The police teams after hectic efforts succeeded in arresting the dacoits including two ringleaders.

He informed, the police also recovered weapons, bullets, two motorcycles and cash from their possession which was looted from the citizens.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed various crimes committed in different areas, he added.

These dacoits had already remained jailbirds and also used to snatch cash from people, he said adding, the police had registered a case against them while further investigation was underway.