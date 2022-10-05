UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoit Gangs Busted, Stolen Bikes And Items Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Two dacoit gangs busted, stolen bikes and items recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police here on Wednesday busted two criminal gangs and recovered five stolen motorcycles, a rickshaw, mobile phones, cash Rs13,000 and other valuable items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police held three dacoits, members of 'Shaka' gang including Ibrahim alias 'Shaka' ringleader, Waleed and Muzammil.

Police also recovered three stolen motorcycles, a rickshaw, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

In another operation, Cantt police rounded up three street criminals namely Rizwan, Tayyab and Jahangir and recoveredRs130,000, two snatched motorcycles and other valuable items from their possession.

The accused have been sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.

He said that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Kahuta and Cantt Police Stations on the directives of Divisional Superintendents of Police conducted raids and managed to net the criminals. As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Jail Rawalpindi Kahuta Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

24 minutes ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.