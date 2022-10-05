Two dacoit gangs busted, stolen bikes and items recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police here on Wednesday busted two criminal gangs and recovered five stolen motorcycles, a rickshaw, mobile phones, cash Rs13,000 and other valuable items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police held three dacoits, members of 'Shaka' gang including Ibrahim alias 'Shaka' ringleader, Waleed and Muzammil.

Police also recovered three stolen motorcycles, a rickshaw, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

In another operation, Cantt police rounded up three street criminals namely Rizwan, Tayyab and Jahangir and recoveredRs130,000, two snatched motorcycles and other valuable items from their possession.

The accused have been sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.

He said that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Kahuta and Cantt Police Stations on the directives of Divisional Superintendents of Police conducted raids and managed to net the criminals. As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.