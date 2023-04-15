Two dacoit gangs busted, vehicles, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Police arrested four members of two dacoit gangs including Tanveer alias Tanveera, and Waqas alias Waqasa gang, involved in a number of robberies.

A police spokesperson said on Saturday that SHO Muradpur police station Mian Abdul Razzaq, along with a police team, traced the gang and arrested its members. The team arrested Zahid and Akhtar of Tanveera gang and recovered over a dozen motorcycles, millions of rupees in cash, mobile-phones and weapons from them.

These criminals had shot at and injured a shopkeeper during a dacoity incident at a mobile shop in Gohadpur a week ago, and the ring leader Tanveera was killed due to firing of his own accomplice.

SHO Muradpur also arrested two other criminals, Waqas and Farooq of Waqasa gang and recovered Rs 200,000 in cash, three motorcycles, weapons and mobile-phones from them.

Police said the accused had confessed to their involvement in more than 20 dacoities and robberies. The dacoits were sent behind bars after registration of cases against them.