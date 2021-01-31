UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 10:00 PM

Two dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Madina Town police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two dacoits besides recovering illegal weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said that the police received information that three outlaws were looting people near Chak 208/R-B Katchi Abadi.

On this tip-off, a police team headed by ASI Imran conducted raid and succeeded in nabbing two accused, Umair Ali and Hizbullah, along with illegal weapons while their third accomplice, Shehbaz, managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police locked the accused behind bars and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

