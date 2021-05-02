Two dacoits arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The Investigation police Gujjarpura busted a dacoit gang and arrested its two members, besides recovery of Rs 150,000 in cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from them.

SP Investigation Civil Lines Shazia Sarwar constituted a special police team, led by In-charge Investigation Civil Lines Imadad Hussain, which conducted a raid and arrested Ehtisham Pervez and Qaisar with the booty.