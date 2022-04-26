Two dacoits arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Phoolnagar police arrested two members of dacoit gang and recovered motorcycles,cash from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday that the raiding team arrested two dacoits--Ramzan and another and recovered two motorcycles, Rs 80,000,mobile phones and illegal weapons from them.

The accused confessed to have committed number of robberies in Phoolnagar and its surrounding areas, said police.

Further investigation was underway.