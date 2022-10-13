Two dacoits arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Jhal Chakian police arrested two dacoits after encounter and recovered motorcycles,cash from their possession here on Thursday.

Police said that on a tip-off,the team conducted raid in the area.The accused opened fire at the police and after exchange of gun shots, two injured dacoits- Khalid and Mohsin were arrested.

The accused were shifted to hospital while further investigation was underway.