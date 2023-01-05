UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The police arrested two dacoits during an encounter in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Police said here on Thursday that Dolphin team signaled two suspects riding on a motorcycle late last night but the accused accelerated their bike.The police chased them and directed to surrender but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing.

The dolphin retaliated and during the exchange of gunshots, both criminals received injuries and fell on the ground.

The police arrested both accused and took the two-wheeler into custody which was snatched by the robbers from a citizen in the precinct of Balochni police station.

The accused-- Javaid and Shaukat were wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases,said police.

The team also recovered two pistols, mobile phones, cash and other items from them, while further investigation was underway.

