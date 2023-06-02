Two dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) police arrested two dacoits from Ghulam Muhammad Abad area and recovered weapons from their possession.

A police said here on Friday that on a tip-off, the team raided Dhera Saien graveyard and arrested two outlaws who were identified as Bahadar Ali and Faisal, besides recovering two pistols from them.

Police launched investigation.