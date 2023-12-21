Two Dacoits Arrested
December 21, 2023
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Madina Town police arrested two dacoits and recovered booty from them, here on Thursday.
According to a police spokesperson, a police team conducted a raid in Chak No 208-RB and arrested accused Muhammad Ejaz and Muhammad Faisal.
Two pistols, two cell-phones, Rs 10,000 in cash and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from them.
The accused confessed to committing crimes in the limits of two police stations, Madina Town and Mansoorabad.