Two dacoits arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered

items from their possession.

The police on Tuesday said a team of Shahpur Saddar police station arrested Gul Zaman and

Safdar besides recovering goods worth Rs 1.5 million.

The accused were involved in dozens of robbery cases.

Further investigation was underway.