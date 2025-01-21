Two Dacoits Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered
items from their possession.
The police on Tuesday said a team of Shahpur Saddar police station arrested Gul Zaman and
Safdar besides recovering goods worth Rs 1.5 million.
The accused were involved in dozens of robbery cases.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..
'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah
UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards
Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..
Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah
Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media
“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women chamber of commerce & industry inaugurated5 minutes ago
-
RPO Visits Punjab Safe City project5 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits arrested5 minutes ago
-
Vigilance Committee meeting held to address public issues5 minutes ago
-
Rs 370,000 fine imposed on milk adulteration5 minutes ago
-
ETO Dera assures Traders of resolving their legitimate issues15 minutes ago
-
Call for Proposals; Product Development through Indigenous Research and Innovation15 minutes ago
-
Workshop held to address traffic issues in Peshawar45 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for deceased relatives of parliamentarians45 minutes ago
-
SC appoints Hamid and Malik to assist the Court on benches jurisdictions45 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits Gul Imam Police Station, Chowki45 minutes ago
-
UK provides Mobile Health Unit to Marie Stopes Society’s Roshni in Lahore55 minutes ago