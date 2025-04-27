Two dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Khurarianwala police have smashed a dacoit gang by arresting its two active members including the ringleader and recovered a motorcycle, illicit weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Incharge police post Makkoana ASI Muhammad Shahid Rasheed, on a tip-off, nabbed two criminals of a gang including ringleader Safdar and his accomplice Ehsan who were wanted to police in six cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

Police recovered a motorcycle, illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while an investigation is under progress, he added.