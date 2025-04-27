Two Dacoits Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Khurarianwala police have smashed a dacoit gang by arresting its two active members including the ringleader and recovered a motorcycle, illicit weapons and other items from their possession.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Incharge police post Makkoana ASI Muhammad Shahid Rasheed, on a tip-off, nabbed two criminals of a gang including ringleader Safdar and his accomplice Ehsan who were wanted to police in six cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.
Police recovered a motorcycle, illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while an investigation is under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to not allow anyone to occupy railway land: Hanif Abbasi2 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits arrested2 minutes ago
-
‘Navruz’ a symbol of rebirth, unity, love, happiness in Tajikistan: Ambassador2 minutes ago
-
Govt to not all anyone to occupy railway land: Hanif Abbasi12 minutes ago
-
IIUI secures trademark registration12 minutes ago
-
Entire nation united with armed forces, will give befitting response: Khawaja Asif12 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Girl falls from swing to death12 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death by tractor-trolley12 minutes ago
-
Turkish university official visits UAF22 minutes ago
-
Beyond the Stove: Islamabad’s women home chefs redefining work from home22 minutes ago
-
Drone technology vital to boost sugarcane yield, cut costs: Experts42 minutes ago