Two Dacoits Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The police on Sunday arrested two alleged dacoits and recovered cash of Rs 100,000, a pistol, two stolen motorcycles and snatched cell-phones from their possession.

Chowki In-charge Gulifshan Colony ASI Hamad Yousaf, along with a police team, conducted a raid and arrested alleged dacoits, Akmal and Nadeem.

The accused had confessed to committing various crimes in the limits of Jhang Bazaar, Factory Area, Razaabad and Ghulam Muhammad Abad police stations.

Further investigation is under way.

