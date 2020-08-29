UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Arrested After Encounter

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:03 PM

Two dacoits arrested after encounter

City Jaranwala police claimed to have arrested two dacoits after an encounter, on Friday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :City Jaranwala police claimed to have arrested two dacoits after an encounter, on Friday night.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that a police patrolling team signaled four suspects in Jarranwala but the outlaws opened fire at the police team.

The police also returned fire in self defence and during this encounter, two outlaws received bullet injuries and fell down on the ground whereas their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured dacoits who were later on identified as Abu Sufyan resident of Chak 283/G-B and Irshad resident of Al-Hafiz Garden Jaranwala.

The injured criminals were shifted to hospital for treatment while investigation has been started to trace out whereabouts of the escapees and their arrest.

More Stories From Pakistan

