UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dacoits Arrested After Encounter

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:41 PM

Two dacoits arrested after encounter

Millat town police arrested two injured dacoits after an encounter on late Monday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Millat town police arrested two injured dacoits after an encounter on late Monday night.

Police said on Tuesday that the police squad was on routine patrolling when it received call that three bandits were on their looting spree near Bhaiwala.

The police squad went to the spot and witnessed three suspects riding on a motorcycle.

The police signaled them to stop but the outlaws opened indiscriminate fire.

During exchange of gun shots, two outlaws received injuries while their third accomplice managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured dacoits who were identified as Irfan Ghafoor and Muhammad Shoaib.

They were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and robbery cases.Special team was constituted to trace out whereabouts of the escapee on priority.

More Stories From Pakistan

