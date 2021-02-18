UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Arrested After Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

Two dacoits arrested after encounter

Thikriwala police claimed to have arrested two injured dacoits after an encounter near Bypass Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Thikriwala police claimed to have arrested two injured dacoits after an encounter near Bypass Road.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that SHO Thikriwala ASI Hammad witnessed four suspicious persons riding two motorcycles near Chak 65/J-B at Bypass Road and signaled them to stop but they opened firing at police.

The police also returned fire and during this encounter, two outlaws received bullet injuries and fell down on the ground while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police arrested the injured dacoits who were identified as Adeel son of Abdul Ghaffar resident of Chak 66/J-B and Amir Nazeer son of Nazeer Ahmad resident of Chak 68/J-B and shifted them to hospital for treatment.

The accused Amir was wanted to police in 9 cases while 7 cases were registered against Adeel.

Special police team has also been constituted to trace out whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them, spokesman added.

