Two dacoits arrested after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The police on Monday arrested two robbers during an encounter after a dacoity.

A police spokesman said four dacoits entered the house of Muhammad Usman in Rehman Villas Chak No 226-RB and looted Rs 50,000 and other valuables at gunpoint.

In the meantime, the police reached the spot and the accused opened firing on the officials.

In retaliation, the accused, Zeeshan Ashraf, and his accomplice received injuries while the others fled.

Meanwhile, Ali Hasan of Chak No 234-GB received injuries when his motorcycle struck against a tree after looting a citizen on Jaranwala Road. Later on, police arrested the accused.

In another incident, dacoits injured 45-year-old Mehmood Tahir and his son Muhammad Waseemwhen they resisted during a dacoity in Sadar Jaranwala police limits.

The injured were shifted to a hospital while police started investigation after registering separate cases.