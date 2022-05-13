UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Arrested After Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The police arrested two dacoits after an encounter with police in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that two dacoits snatched a motorcycle and cash from a man during a dacoity and fled.

On information, police reached the spot and they signaled to stop a motorcycle but motorcyclists opened firing at the officials.

In retaliation, police arrested the injured accused, including Faisal and Arsalan, who were wanted to police in dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Police also recovered a bike and cash from them while the accused were shifted toTHQ hospital Bhera, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

