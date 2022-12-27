UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Arrested After Encounter

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The police arrested two dacoits after an encounter in the area of 'Barki' in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan police station.

According to a police spokesman, four dacoits riding on two bikes opened indiscriminate firing on a police party on Monday night and tried to escape from the scene.

The police chased and encircled them at some distance. After encounter police managed to net two injured dacoits namely Rehman and Irfan while later, Irfan succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The dacoits were wanted to police in dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The spokesman informed that two dacoits succeeded to escape during exchange of fire while the police Jawans overpowered two injured criminals.

On information, Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar along with police party reached the spot and started search to arrest those managed to escape.

Police recovered weapons and a motorcycle from the possession of arrested accused.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated performance of police party.

