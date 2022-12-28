UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Arrested After Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Sadr Jaranwala police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two dacoits after an encounter here on Tuesday late night.

The police spotted three suspects riding on two motorcycles and signaled them to stop but they accelerated the speed and opened fire.

The police team chased the outlaws and asked them to surrender near 68-Morh Jassuana Jaranwala but they took refuge and opened indiscriminate fire.

The police also returned fire and during the cross firing, two outlaws received bullet injuries and fell onto the ground, whereas, their third accomplice managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured accused and shifted them to hospital for treatment.

The accused were identified as Shahid (30), resident of Mauza Soka Jaranwala and Imtiaz (50), resident of Tandla. The accused were wanted by police in a number of cases.

The police also recovered illegal pistols, mobile phones, cash and a motorcycle from the spot.

Further investigation was underway.

