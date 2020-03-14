UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Arrested After Encounter

Sat 14th March 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) ::The police claimed to have arrested two robbers after an encounter, from the jurisdiction of Nishatabad police station, in the wee hours of Saturday.

The police at a picket near Chak No 3-JB, signalled a suspected two motorcyclists to stop when they opened indiscriminate firing at the police team.

The police had also to return fire and during the encounter both the outlaws received injuries and fell on the ground.

The police arrested both the criminals and shifted them to hospital for treatment.

They were identified as Afzal and Waseem, residents of Chak No.38-JB.

According to initial investigation, Afzal was wanted by police in 11 cases and Waseem in two cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

The police have registered a case against the accused.

Further investigation was under way.

