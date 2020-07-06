Two dacoits arrested after encounter

Jhang Bazaar police have claimed to arrest two dacoits after an encounter here on late Sunday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Jhang Bazaar police have claimed to arrest two dacoits after an encounter here on late Sunday night.

Police spokesman said today three armed bandits snatched a motorcycle, cash and Pounds from a citizen near Bohar Chowk Jhang Road and escaped towards Mandi Mor.

The police after receiving information on Rescue 15 rushed to the spot and chased the outlaws.

The police directed them for surrender near Maiyah Shah Chowk but the criminals opened fire at the police party.

The police also returned fire and during this encounter one of the dacoit received bullet injuries. The police arrested two outlaws from the scene including injured one while their third accomplice managed to escape from the scene under cover of darkness.

The arrested accused were identified as Zahid Haneef son of Muhammad Haneef and Shoaib son of Muhammad Tariq who were wanted to the police in various cases to the police.

The police also started investigation for tracing out whereabouts of the escapee and arrest thereof.