UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dacoits Arrested After Encounter In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:19 PM

Two dacoits arrested after encounter in faisalabad

The police have arrested two dacoits after an encounter in the area of City Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two dacoits after an encounter in the area of City Sammundri police station.

Police spokesman said on Friday that four dacoits looted some people in Sammundri and escaped from the scene in a car but in the meantime, Jawans of dolphin force who were patrolling, intercepted them over suspicion near office of traffic police. The police signaled the vehicle to stop but the car-driver accelerated it. The dolphin force chased and directed the outlaws for surrender but the criminals opened indiscriminate firing on police team.

The police also returned fire in self-defense.

Rescue-1122 shifted all injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri where condition of two victims was stated critical.

The police arrested the injured bandits and recovered 3 pistols, one gun and looted jewelry from their possession while further investigation for their identification was underway.

A special team had also been constituted to trace out whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them on priority basis, police spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Police Station Vehicle Car Jewelry Traffic Criminals All From

Recent Stories

AIOU issues provisional certificates for spring 20 ..

3 minutes ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

3 minutes ago

UN Calls on ASEAN States to Leverage Myanmar Milit ..

3 minutes ago

Belarusian Human Rights Center Viasna Faces Crimin ..

3 minutes ago

Houthis Say Carried Out Major Drone Airstrike on S ..

3 minutes ago

Styen is optimistic about his return to Pakistan t ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.