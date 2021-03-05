Two dacoits arrested after encounter in faisalabad

The police have arrested two dacoits after an encounter in the area of City Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two dacoits after an encounter in the area of City Sammundri police station.

Police spokesman said on Friday that four dacoits looted some people in Sammundri and escaped from the scene in a car but in the meantime, Jawans of dolphin force who were patrolling, intercepted them over suspicion near office of traffic police. The police signaled the vehicle to stop but the car-driver accelerated it. The dolphin force chased and directed the outlaws for surrender but the criminals opened indiscriminate firing on police team.

The police also returned fire in self-defense.

Rescue-1122 shifted all injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri where condition of two victims was stated critical.

The police arrested the injured bandits and recovered 3 pistols, one gun and looted jewelry from their possession while further investigation for their identification was underway.

A special team had also been constituted to trace out whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them on priority basis, police spokesman added.