Two dacoits arrested after encounter in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Khurarianwala police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two dacoits after an encounter and recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said a police team signaled four suspects for search near Ashfaq Mill Jaranwala Road but they opened firing on officials.

In retaliation, two bandits received injuries whereas their two accomplices fled.

The police shifted the accused to Rural Health Center Khurarianwala who were identifiedas Shoaib and Khurram as they wanted to police in a number of dacoity and robbery cases.