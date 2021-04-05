Two dacoits arrested after encounter with police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Police of Multan on Sunday arrested two notorious dacoits after exchange of fire with police near Head Dumri.

According to police sources, Muhafiz Squad was on routine patrolling when they were informed about presence two criminals near Vehari Chowk.

The police attempted to stop two suspicious motorcyclists near Vehari Chowk but they escaped towards the Head Dumri in premises of Mumtazabad police station.

When Muhafiz Squad started chasing the criminals, they started firing on the police. The police also retaliated in which one dacoit namely Muhammad Usman s/o Sanaullah resident of Pakpattan was injured.

Later, police arrested his partner Irfan s/o Zulifqar resident of Islampura. Police also recovered one motorcycle, one pistol and rounds from their possession.