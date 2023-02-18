Two dacoits arrested after encounter with police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two dacoits after exchange of fire with police when they were trying to escape after snatching cash and mobile phone from a police constable in premises of Qadarpur Raan police station here Saturday.

According to police sources, police Constable Saeed Ahmed was returning to home from duty when three unidentified armed robbers intercepted him at Matti Tal road near Shafi wala Bagh. They held him hostage at gun point and snatched cash of Rs 10,500 and mobile phone.

Upon receiving the information through emergency helpline 15, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Makhdoom Rasheed Akhtar islam stared chasing the dacoits.

Police arrested two criminals after receiving injuries during exchange of fires. The arrested criminals were identified as Sharif s/o Siddique and Tanveer while another managed to escape from the scene.

The arrested criminals were wanted to police in different cases of dacoities, robbery, theft and other criminal activities, however, raids were being conducted to arrest their escaped accomplice, police sources added.