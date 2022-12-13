Two dacoits arrested after police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The police arrested two dacoits after an encounter in the area of Rodala Road police station.

Police said here on Tuesday that the police after receiving dacoity call signaled two suspects near railway Phattak for checking but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing and managed to escape from the scene.

The police chased and encircled them at some distance. The accused again opened gunshots on the team.

During exchange of fire, the police Jawans overpowered both the criminals.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani announced commendation certificates for the team.