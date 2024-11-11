Two dacoits arrested after police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Two dacoits were arrested while their accomplice managed to escape after an encounter with police in Thikriwala police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that three bandits intercepted a car rider near the bridge of Chak No.68-JB but the driver accelerated which enraged the criminals, who opened firing at the car. However, the car-rider remained unhurt.

Receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and ordered the outlaws to surrender but they opened firing on the police by taking shelter in a nearby sugarcane crop.

The police also returned fire and during the encounter, two criminals received injuries in firing by their own accomplice and fell down on the ground whereas their accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured outlaws who were identified as Qais and Safdar, whereas the escapee was identified as Piyara Ali.

Accused Qais was wanted to Thikriwala police in eight dacoity cases. An investigation and raids continue for the arrest of the accused, the spokesman added.