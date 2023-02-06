Two dacoits arrested after shootout

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Samanabad police arrested two dacoits after an encounter with police near here on Monday.

A police spokesperson said officials during patrolling signaled three motorcyclists to stop but they opened firing at them and fled.

Police chased them and arrested two robbers who were injured after a shootout. However, their third accomplice managed to escape.

The accused were identified as Adnan and Yasin. Police recovered cash, weapons, motorcyclesand other valuables.