Two Dacoits Arrested After Shootout
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Samanabad police arrested two dacoits after an encounter with police near here on Monday.
A police spokesperson said officials during patrolling signaled three motorcyclists to stop but they opened firing at them and fled.
Police chased them and arrested two robbers who were injured after a shootout. However, their third accomplice managed to escape.
The accused were identified as Adnan and Yasin. Police recovered cash, weapons, motorcyclesand other valuables.