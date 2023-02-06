UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Arrested After Shootout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Two dacoits arrested after shootout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Samanabad police arrested two dacoits after an encounter with police near here on Monday.

A police spokesperson said officials during patrolling signaled three motorcyclists to stop but they opened firing at them and fled.

Police chased them and arrested two robbers who were injured after a shootout. However, their third accomplice managed to escape.

The accused were identified as Adnan and Yasin. Police recovered cash, weapons, motorcyclesand other valuables.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police

Recent Stories

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

4 minutes ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

12 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

37 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic Affairs at Libyan Foreign Min ..

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to ..

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to support private sector, enhanc ..

45 minutes ago
 All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad on ..

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad on Feb 9

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.