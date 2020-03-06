UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Arrested After Shootout In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:41 PM

Two dacoits arrested after shootout in Faisalabad

The police arrested two dacoits after an encounter here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The police arrested two dacoits after an encounter here Friday.

The police signaled two motorcyclists to stop at a picket near K-block police post but they opened firing on the officials.

In retaliation, the accused were injured and arrested by the police who were identified Sanwal Nawaz and Chand Ali.

According to the police, the accused were wanted to police stations in various cases.

The police recovered weapons and cash from them.

