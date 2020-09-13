UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Arrested During Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 10:40 PM

Two dacoits arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two dacoit's in house robberies and recovered ornaments, cash and weapons used in crime here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Morgah police arrested two dacoits who were running after committing crime in the area of Lalazar.

Police have recovered ornaments, cash and weapons from their possession.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar briefed City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas that the accused were involved in house robberies while dacoits had also confessed their crime.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of police team for arresting dacoits adding that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements.

More Stories From Pakistan

